Spanish football evening headlines: Varane tipped for Madrid exit, Real Madrid confirm Chelsea squad and Barcelona player unsure on contract offer

Varane tipped for Madrid exit

Central defender Raphael Varane has his heart set on leaving Real Madrid this summer and is more outside the club than in it, report Diario AS.

The Frenchman is out of contract in the Spanish capital in the summer of 2022 and he wants to push for an exit this summer, with the club prepared to cash-in on the player rather than risk losing him as a free agent the following year.

Madrid’s Mendy unavailable

Monday afternoon has seen Real Madrid news dominated by confirmation of their squad for the first leg of their Champions League semi final game against Chelsea.

The big team news for Madrid is that left-back Ferland Mendy has missed the matchday squad due to injury and he has not been included for selection.

There are three more Madrid stars unavailable: Sergio Ramos and Fede Valverde – who both have Covid-19 – while Lucas Vazquez is out for the season through injury.

Sergi Roberto has doubts

Utility player Sergi Roberto has been offered a new contract by Barcelona but he is currently unsure over the proposal.

The 29-year-old’s current deal at the Camp Nou expires next summer and he has been offered a one-year renewal through to 2023, but El Mundo Deportivo report that he is unconvinced by the offer.