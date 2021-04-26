Real Sociedad secure Europa League boost with Eibar win

Real Sociedad have given their Europa League qualification chances a huge boost with a 1-0 La Liga derby win away at Eibar.

Imanol Alguacil‘s side have extended their grip on fifth place, ahead of Real Betis, with a new three point lead on the Andalucians with five games still to play in the 2020/21 season.

Swedish star Alexander Isak made the difference on the night for La Real as he pounced on a loose ball inside the box to slam home after 26 minutes.

Alexander Isak opens the scoring for Real Sociedad! 🔵⚪ That's 14 league goals for the season for the Swede 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dnUQwVcuMQ — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) April 26, 2021

Isak continued to carry the visitors main attacking threat once again after the break as home keeper Marko Dmitrovic made a vital stop to deny him a second goal of the night.

Another chance for Isak, but he couldn't beat @the_mitrovic1… 😳 📺 Tune into #LaLigaTV for the final stages of #EibarRealSociedad! pic.twitter.com/Dur0zdjnCD — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) April 26, 2021

La Real face a trip to struggling Huesca this weekend as they aim to edge closer to a European place with rock bottom Eibar at home to neighbours Alaves as they remain seven points adrift of safety.

