Real Sociedad secure Europa League boost with Eibar win

Real Sociedad have given their Europa League qualification chances a huge boost with a 1-0 La Liga derby win away at Eibar.

Imanol Alguacil‘s side have extended their grip on fifth place, ahead of Real Betis, with a new three point lead on the Andalucians with five games still to play in the 2020/21 season.

Swedish star Alexander Isak made the difference on the night for La Real as he pounced on a loose ball inside the box to slam home after 26 minutes.

Alexander Isak

Isak continued to carry the visitors main attacking threat once again after the break as home keeper Marko Dmitrovic made a vital stop to deny him a second goal of the night.

La Real face a trip to struggling Huesca this weekend as they aim to edge closer to a European place with rock bottom Eibar at home to neighbours Alaves as they remain seven points adrift of safety.

