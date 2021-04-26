Real Madrid team news v Chelsea: One star returns but starting player ruled out

There is mixed Real Madrid team news ahead of their Champions League semi final first leg against Chelsea with one star player returning and one regular starter ruled out.

As reported by El Mundo Deportivo, there is now confirmation that Toni Kroos is available again for Los Blancos and will form a midfield trio with Casemiro and Luka Modric.

However, Ferland Mendy will miss the tie – with Marcelo expected to deputise in the left-back position for the Spanish champions.

Mendy is one of four first-team players ruled out – club captain Sergio Ramos and Fede Valverde are both ruled out with Covid-19, while Lucas Vazquez is out for the season through injury.

However, Dani Carvajal and Eden Hazard are available for Madrid while Raphael Varane – who missed both games against Liverpool with Covid-19 – will play.

Possible Real Madrid XI v Chelsea: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Militao, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Hazard, Benzema, Vincius Junior