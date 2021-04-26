Real Madrid plan for Kylian Mbappe collapses with Super League delay

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has long been a protagonist in Real Madrid news.

The French striker has long been linked with a move to the Spanish champions and indeed he has frequently spoken of his continued admiration for Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane.

However, a report in Diario AS has outlined that Madrid’s hopes and plans of signing the striker have faded due to the collapse of the proposed European Super League.

It is said that the league’s proposals being delayed – if not killed off entirely – will see Madrid’s projected income stream taking a significant hit and will severely restrict their ability to conduct high-level transfers this year.

Madrid president Florentino Perez – the proposed chairman of the ESL – is quoted by the report as saying on Cadena Ser last week: “Mbappe and Haaland? Without the Super League there cannot be those signings, neither from us nor anyone else.”

Mbappe has been in sensational form for the Parisians over recent years and his signing would transform the attacking potential of the Spanish champions.

The striker has netted 117 goals in 166 games since joining PSG in 2017 from Monaco.