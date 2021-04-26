Real Madrid not interested in selling Martin Odegaard ahead of 2021/22

Real Madrid will not listen to offers for midfielder Martin Odegaard this summer as Zinedine Zidane looks to hand him a first team role in 2021/22.

The Norwegian international joined Premier League side Arsenal on a six month loan in January, the fourth loan of his Los Blancos career, including a season long spell at Real Sociedad in 2019/20.

However, despite the Gunners rumoured to be keen on securing a permanent deal for the 22-year old in the coming months, Zidane wants to keep him in the Spanish capital.

According to reports from Diario AS, Zidane is regretting sending him out on loan in 2021, as he has been left short of cover for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

The French coach does not want to leave himself short again next season, and the club will reject any offers for him.

According to data from Transfermrkt.com, Modric has played 2,410 league minutes this season, more than any other midfielder aged over 31 in the Spanish top flight.