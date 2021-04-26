Marseille linked with Real Betis star Alex Moreno in 2021

Ligue 1 giants Marseille are rumoured to be tracking Real Betis defender Alex Moreno ahead of a possible summer swoop as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

The French side are pushing to secure a Europa League spot before the end of the campaign and former Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli is looking for reinforcements for his squad.

The 27-year old has established himself as a key figure in the Los Verdiblancos squad following his 2019 move from Rayo Vallecano and he has three years left on his current contract at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Real Betis are unlikely to be open to a sale but boss Manuel Pellegrini could be under pressure to sell certain star players ahead of the 2021/22 campaign if they miss out on European qualification.

If Pellegrini is forced to sell the former Barcelona youth team product they are likely to quote Marseille a transfer fee in the region of €6m for the versatile left sided player.