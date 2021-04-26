La Liga News

La Liga considering stadium fan returns next month

La Liga could permit fans to returns to stadiums in the Spanish top flight for the final four match weeks of the 2020/21 season.

Supporters are currently banned from stadiums as per the current regional and national Covid-19 restrictions surrounding public gatherings across Spain.

However, according to reports from El Larguero tonight, the league have a provision in place to bring supporters back from the second weekend in May.

According to the report, this includes a 25% capacity in each ground with no away fans allowed and a number of  Covid-19 rules in place, including no standing or singing and compulsory mask wearing at all times.

The Spanish Government and the Sports Ministry are reported to have approved the plans with a further agreement from the Health Ministry needed for the plan to go ahead.

If the plans are rejected by health authorities at this stage, an additional plan is in place to move the deadline back to the final two weeks of the league season.

 

 

