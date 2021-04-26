La Liga considering stadium fan returns next month

La Liga could permit fans to returns to stadiums in the Spanish top flight for the final four match weeks of the 2020/21 season.

Supporters are currently banned from stadiums as per the current regional and national Covid-19 restrictions surrounding public gatherings across Spain.

However, according to reports from El Larguero tonight, the league have a provision in place to bring supporters back from the second weekend in May.

🚨⚽ NOTICIA @ellarguero 🎙️ Informa @manucarreno 🏟️ La decisión es firme tras las conversaciones entre el Presidente del Gobierno y el CSD. Falta el OK de Sanidad ‼️ Afectaría también a la Liga ACB de baloncesto pic.twitter.com/ylrvuvGp2l — El Larguero (@ellarguero) April 26, 2021

🚨 INFORME #CarruselConfidential Así preparan los clubes la vuelta del público 🏟️ 25% del aforo ❌ Prohibido levantarse, fumar y quitarse la mascarilla para comer ❌ Sin gradas de animación ni afición rival 📝 Falta el protocolo definitivo de LaLigahttps://t.co/hrrIy1F5Rq — El Larguero (@ellarguero) April 26, 2021

According to the report, this includes a 25% capacity in each ground with no away fans allowed and a number of Covid-19 rules in place, including no standing or singing and compulsory mask wearing at all times.

The Spanish Government and the Sports Ministry are reported to have approved the plans with a further agreement from the Health Ministry needed for the plan to go ahead.

If the plans are rejected by health authorities at this stage, an additional plan is in place to move the deadline back to the final two weeks of the league season.