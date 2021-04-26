Granada ready for crunch battle with La Liga title battlers Barcelona

Granada will not make it easy for Barcelona when they head to Catalonia in midweek La Liga action as Ronald Koeman‘s side look for a key title advantage.

La Blaugrana have a game in hand over title rivals Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Sevilla, and they will move ahead of Diego Simeone‘s league leaders with a win over Granada.

However, despite going into the game as firm favourites, the Andalucians will not roll over at the Camp Nou as they push for a second successive European qualification in 2021.

“We are going to fight for everything at Barcelona,” Granada midfielder Angel Montoro told an interview with Diario Sport.

“As we always do, we are going to try to get victory there, it is what we do when we visit any ground.

“We are already thinking about Barcelona, ​​we know it will be a very difficult game, but we are going to fight for everything.”

Montoro will miss the trip to Catalonia after incurring a one game ban in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat against local rivals Sevilla with midfield partner Antonio Puertas also suspended.

Los Blancos loanee Jesus Vallejo and midfielder Carlos Neva will also miss out through injury for Diego Martinez‘s visitors.