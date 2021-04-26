Former Real Madrid star Keylor Navas signs PSG extension until 2024

Ex Real Madrid goal keeper Keylor Navas has put pen to paper on a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain until 2024.

The Costa Rican international was a central figure during Zinedine Zidane‘s first spell in charge of Los Blancos winning three Champions League titles and one La Liga inside four seasons.

However, the 2018 arrival of Thibaut Courtois forced him into a back up role in the Spanish capital, and he opted to join PSG at the start of the 2019/20 season.

His current deal was due to expire in 2023, however, the French giants have opted to activate an additional 12 month clause in his deal, after another strong season in Paris as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

The 34-year old has made 37 appearances in all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino‘s side this season and he will start again in their Champions League semi final first leg against Manchester City this week, as PSG chase a possible treble in the coming months.