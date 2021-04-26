Eric Bailly ends La Liga return speculation with Manchester United contract extension

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has ended speculation over a possible return to La Liga after he penned a new long term contract at Old Trafford.

The former Villarreal defender had been linked with a return to the Spanish top flight this summer after playing a back up role to Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season.

However, despite rumoured interest from a string of Spanish clubs, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the 27-year old has now signed on until at least 2024, with the Premier League side.

Villarreal were one of the potential suitors for the Ivory Coast international, with boss Unai Emery already making plans to replace star man Pau Torres this summer.

Ironically, United were reported to be one of the front runners to sign Torres, but Bailly’s extension has now seemingly blocked that, but Arsenal and Real Madrid are still interested in the highly rated 24-year old.