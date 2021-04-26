English clubs did not want Atletico Madrid in Super League

The European Super League idea appears to be over for now but it is now reported in Spain that the so-called ‘big six’ English clubs did not want Atletico Madrid in the tournament.

The report is carried on Monday by El Mundo Deportivo from Cadena Ser’s original report that there were doubts Atleti should be there due to their economic situation and lack of recent growth.

There was no definitive no on the involvement of Los Rojiblancos but there were concerns and doubts on their presence.

Atleti were one of three Spanish clubs among the 12 founder clubs in the proposed breakaway tournament – alongside Real Madrid and Barcelona – but are the only La Liga club who have subsequently pulled out.

Atletico Madrid have won just one league title this century, in 2014, and reached two Champions League finals in 2014 and 2016 (losing each to city rivals Los Blancos) and winning the Europa League in 2010, 2012 and 2018.