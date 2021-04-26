Barcelona star Messi tops Spain player loyalty chart

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been revealed as the player who has played the most minutes for any one club in La Liga over the past decade.

A weekly post from the CIES Football Observatory has revealed that the Argentine superstar has played a total of 340 league matches for the Blaugrana over the course of the past decade – averaging out at 34 matches per season.

That equates to a total of 28,267 minutes on the pitch – more than any other player in the Spanish top flight for any one club, the fifth highest in the world and the second most in Europe – behind only Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke Resurrección is next on the list with a total of 330 matches for the club in the league in that timeframe.

The Spain international has featured in 26,223 minutes in that decade at Atleti.