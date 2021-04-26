Barcelona set to announce first summer signing

Barcelona are on the brink of reaching a total agreement to sign Manchester City defender Eric Garcia with an announcement expected soon, report Marca.

An agreement has been in place between the two for quite some time but the Blaugrana’s ongoing financial situation meant that they had to revise their initial wage offer to the defender.

However, it is now said that a formula has been agreed between player and club which would see him earn a lower salary than initially agreed but that this would be supplemented by performance-related bonuses.

Barcelona transfer news has been dominated by the possible return of the central defender, who left the club’s La Masia system in the summer of 2017 to join City but now looks set to return.

Garcia is out of contract at the Etihad this summer and has also fallen from prominence this campaign, starting just two matches in the Premier League this campaign and none since October – despite starting seven games towards the end of the previous season following lockdown.