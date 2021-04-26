Barcelona player unconvinced on contract renewal

Utility player Sergi Roberto has been offered a new contract by Barcelona but he is currently unsure over the proposal.

The 29-year-old’s current deal at the Camp Nou expires next summer and he has been offered a one-year renewal through to 2023, but El Mundo Deportivo report that he is unconvinced by the offer.

It is said that the player would prefer a longer term offer from the club to provide him with the sporting and economic security during a crucial time in his career.

The player’s last contract renewal was in February 2018 but the specifics over whether the player may need to accept a wage reduction have not been disclosed.

The utility player – primarily a central midfielder – has more often been deployed at right-back during his Blaugrana career but injuries this campaign meant he lost his place in that position to Sergino Dest, while Oscar Mingueza has also played there.

The Spain international has spent the entirety of his professional career at the Camp Nou and has played a prominent squad role in six La Liga titles, two Champions League titles and five Copa del Rey successes.