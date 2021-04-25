Watch: Alvaro Morata scores golazo for Juventus against Fiorentina

Juventus drew 1-1 with Fiorentina this afternoon in Serie A, a result that’s left the visitors in third place, level on points with second-placed Milan but a remarkable 13 points off league leaders Internazionale. Fiorentina are 14th, sandwiched between Genoa and Spezia and just six points clear of the relegation zone heading into the final five games.

Dusan Vlahovic put Fiorentina into a 29th minute lead courtesy of a penalty kick, before La Roja marksman Alvaro Morata got Juventus back on level terms with a stone-cold golazo in the 46th, just after the start of the second half. The forward, on loan at the Turin club from La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, cut back inside off the right wing before unleashing a stunning effort into the top corner of the net.

Born in Madrid, Morata began his career with Atletico before switching to the youth systems at Getafe and Real Madrid. He then came through at Los Blancos before representing Juventus and Chelsea, with a second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu in between. He rejoined Atletico on loan from Chelsea before signing for Diego Simeone’s side in a permanent deal, but last summer left Spain for another spell with Juventus.