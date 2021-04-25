WATCH: Alex Berenguer puts Athletic Club 1-0 up at break against Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have a tough task ahead in their crunch La Liga clash at Athletic Bilbao as Alex Berenguer‘s early header put the Basque side 1-0 up at the break.

Los Rojiblancos need a positive result away at the Estadio San Mames as they aim to extend their lead at the top of the league table after title rivals Barcelona won 2-1 at Villarreal earlier today.

However, Diego Simeone‘s side suffered a disastrous start as Berenguer arrived on cue inside the box to nod home Ander Capa’s cross.

Alex Berenguer fires Athletic Club ahead early against Atleti! 🔥 Another twist in the title race coming up? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/75fDJLH0bh — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) April 25, 2021

The visitors have reacted strongly to that setback with Unai Simon producing a fine reaction stop to deny Belgian star Yannick Carrasco and Angel Correa lashed snapshot effort just wide of the post.

Simeone is likely to turn to his bench after the restart with the returning Thomas Lemar, Luis Suarez and Joao Felix all potential options for the away side.

Image via Getty Images