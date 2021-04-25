Villarreal and Barcelona name starting lineups for crucial clash at La Ceramica

It promises to be a tough game. Villarreal, in Gerard Moreno, have one of the most in-form forwards in European football, and his history with Espanyol means he doesn’t hold the Blaugrana in very high esteem. His match-up with Gerard Pique is set to be a key battle in the game. Villarreal face Arsenal in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final this coming Thursday, but coach Unai Emery has made clear their focus is on Barcelona.

Barça XI#VillarrealBarça

💪🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/ayrdGuAuN1 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 25, 2021 Koeman started Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, behind a back three of Oscar Mingueza, Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet. Serginho Dest and Jordi Alba will operate as flying wing-backs, with the midfield three consisting of Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri. Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann will look to do damage in the final third.