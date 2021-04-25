UEFA ready to punish Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus more harshly than the rest of the Super League

Aleksander Ceferin, president of UEFA, has spoken of the harsh punishments set to be doled out to Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus, founding members of the rebel Super League who are yet to withdraw themselves from the seemingly-doomed project.

“Let’s see,” he said to the Daily Mail as carried by Diario AS. “Everyone has to bear the consequences of what they did and we cannot pretend nothing has happened.”

Ceferin said that there was a clear difference between the English clubs and the other six, as the English clubs admitted they were wrong and withdrew first. He then split the other six into two groups, with Atletico Madrid, Milan and Internazionale in one and Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus in the other.

Ceferin referred to the latter trio as “those who believe that the Earth is flat and think that the Super League still exists,” rather cuttingly. “They’ll all be held responsible. We’ll see in what way.

“I don’t want to say disciplinary measures, but it has to be clear that everyone is to be held responsible in a different way. Is that through discipline? Or through an Executive Committee? We’ll see. It’s too early to tell.”

Ceferin intends on punishing each of the three groups to differing degrees, with the harshest punishments to be reserved for Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus. They face the biggest threat of being banned from next season’s Champions League.