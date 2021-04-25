Spanish football evening headlines: Griezmann key in Barcelona remontada, Getafe win at Huesca, Barcelona Femeni secure draw in Paris

Spanish football evening headlines for April 25th

Antoine Griezmann leads Barcelona to big 2-1 comeback win at Villarreal

Barcelona secured a 2-1 comeback victory over Villarreal at La Ceramica in La Liga on Sunday afternoon. The result means that the Blaugrana move level on points with Real Madrid with a game in hand, four points clear of Sevilla with the same number of games played and just two points behind Atletico Madrid, who play Athletic Bilbao tonight.

Getafe secure much-needed 2-0 win at Huesca

Getafe secured a much-needed 2-0 win at Huesca’s El Alcoraz in La Liga on Sunday afternoon, a big result in their ambition to retain their Primera status this season. Enes Unal, fresh off his goal against Barcelona at Camp Nou on Thursday night, scored a brace, with goals coming in the 20th and 52nd minute. Djene assisted his second.

Barcelona Femeni draw 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain in Women’s Champions League semi-final first leg

Barcelona Femeni drew 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League semi-final this afternoon at the Stade Municipal Georges Lefevre in Paris. Jennifer Hermoso put the Blaugrana into a 13th minute lead only for Alana Cook to get the hosts back on level terms in the 21st minute.

