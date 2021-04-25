Sevilla boost La Liga title hopes with crucial Granada win

Sevilla have boosted their unlikely La Liga title surge once again thanks to a 2-1 win at home to Granada this weekend.

Julen Lopetegui‘s side have remerged in the title battle in recent weeks with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid both struggling for consistency.

The Andalucians now end the weekend still in fourth place but they are just three points behind leaders Atletico as it stands.

The hosts had the edge from the start in this local derby as Croatian star Ivan Rakitic fired them in front from the penalty spot.

Lopetegui’s in form team continued to boss the tie after the restart as Lucas Ocampos extended their lead before veteran striker Roberto Soldado scored an added time spot kick for Granada.

Sevilla face a demanding end to the league season but much of their destiny remains in their own hands with games against both Real Madrid and Villarreal.

