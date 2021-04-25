Sergio Busquets has never lost to Villarreal

Barcelona travel to La Ceramica this afternoon to take on Villarreal in La Liga. It’s a big game in both the title race and the fight for a Europa League place, but Barcelona have history on their side. They’ve played 25 games straight without losing to Villarreal, a record they’ll hope to extend today.

The last time the Blaugrana lost to Villarreal was on March 9th, 2008, Frank Rijkaard’s last season as Barcelona coach. Villarreal were second in the table that season, ahead of Barcelona in third by ten points. Since then, Barcelona have won 19 and drawn six against the Yellow Submarine, note Diario Sport.

Sergio Busquets is the only player in the Barcelona squad never to have been defeated by them having faced them more than 20 times. Gerard Pique lost to Villarreal with Real Zaragoza, while Jordi Alba lost two games against them with Valencia. Sergi Roberto lost to them in the 2012/13 season, with Barcelona B.