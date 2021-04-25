Real Madrid star Toni Kroos returns for Chelsea clash

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos will return to their squad for the crunch midweek Champions League clash with Chelsea.

Zinedine Zidane‘s side welcome the Premier League high flyers to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano for the first leg of the semi-final showdown on April 27.

German international Toni Kroos has missed Los Blancos last two games, including a win over Cadiz and goal less draw at home to Real Betis.

However, according to reports from Marca, he returned to training in the recovery session after the Betis draw and will now return to the squad against Thomas Tuchel’s visitors.

Despite the positive news on Kroos, skipper Sergio Ramos remains sidelined for Zidane, but Eden Hazard could play an increased role after making a late cameo at the weekend on his long awaited return from injury.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V CHELSEA

Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius