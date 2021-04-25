Pau Torres: “I’m fine at home, living with my family in my town and playing for a club that has given me everything since I was little and treats me like a son”

Pau Torres has become one of the most keenly sought-after players this transfer window according to Marca. The 24-year-old centre-back has delivered performances of real maturity for both Villarreal and La Roja this season, attracting the attention of Europe’s elite. He’s clear in his priorities, however.

“I take [the rumours of his exit] well, with tranquility. In the end, when people talk about a player it’s because the team is doing well and my work has been good. I’m calm. I’m fine at home, living with my family in my town and playing for a club that has given me everything since I was little and treats me like a son. On that side, all’s calm. I go game by game, knowing I can improve. I appreciate the interest, but nothing more. Tranquility.”

Villarreal are also going game by game at the minute, with a lot of plates spinning. They face Barcelona this evening in La Liga and Arsenal in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final this Thursday. The Yellow Submarine will be keen to start a big week with a good result tonight, especially following on from their disappointing defeat to Alaves last Wednesday.

“The defeat doesn’t come at a good time because we’re in the middle of a fight with Real Sociedad and Real Betis for a European position,” Pau noted. “It was a game to take three points from because now we have some complicated games coming. We’re continuing in the fight to achieve the goal the club has set. There’s little left [to play] and you have to stay focused.”

Villarreal are a point behind Betis and La Real, who are in sixth and fifth place respectively and will qualify for next season’s Europa League as things stand. Barcelona will also be going into the game hungry for victory, given they’re embroiled in a four-horse title race with Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Sevilla.