Getafe secure much-needed 2-0 win at Huesca

Getafe secured a much-needed 2-0 win at Huesca’s El Alcoraz in La Liga on Sunday afternoon, a big result in their ambition to retain their Primera status this season. Enes Unal, fresh off his goal against Barcelona at Camp Nou on Thursday night, scored a brace, with goals coming in the 20th and 52nd minute. Djene assisted his second.

Getafe are now on 34 points in 15th place, two behind Valencia in 14th, three clear of Alaves in 16th and five clear of Real Valladolid and the relegation zone. The defeat is Huesca’s third on the bounce, and they’re now three points off Elche and safety in 19th, just four clear of Eibar. With five games left, it’s going to be tough for them to survive.

Getafe travel to Villarreal next, before hosting Eibar. They then travel to Celta Vigo before hosting Levante, closing out the campaign in Andalusia at Granada’s Los Carmenes. Huesca host Real Sociedad next, before going to Cadiz. They then face Athletic Bilbao at home before travelling to take on Real Betis, finishing the season against Valencia.