Barcelona Femeni draw 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain in Women’s Champions League semi-final first leg

Barcelona Femeni drew 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League semi-final this afternoon at the Stade Municipal Georges Lefevre in Paris. Jennifer Hermoso put the Blaugrana into a 13th minute lead only for Alana Cook to get the hosts back on level terms in the 21st minute.

Barcelona will play the second leg next Sunday at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, with a domestic clash with Madrid CFF in between. They beat Manchester City 4-2 over two legs in the previous round, the quarter-final.

The Blaugrana are dominating their league to an incredible extent, and would love European glory on top of domestic success. They’re top of the league table, with 24 wins from 24 games. They’ve scored 125 goals and conceded just five, leaving them with 72 points from a possible 72 and a goal difference of 120. Their nearest challengers, second-placed Levante, are 100 goals worse off and 14 points adrift.