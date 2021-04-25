Athletic Bilbao Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid suffer La Liga title blow with 2-1 Athletic Bilbao defeat

Atletico Madrid‘s La Liga title bid has been dealt a major blow as they lost 2-1 away at Athletic Bilbao.

Diego Simeone‘s side have seen their title tilt falter in recent weeks with inconsistent results allow both Real Madrid and Barcelona to chip away at their lead at the top.

Los Rojiblancos do remain on top at the end of the weekend, however, Ronald Koeman‘s side can overtake them if they win their game in hand against Granada in midweek.

The visitors struggled to get going in the opening 45 minutes with Alex Berneguer deservedly putting the hosts in front before the break.

Simeone reacted by bringing on his returning trio of Luis Suarez, Joao Felix and Thomas Lemar for the final half hour and they hauled themselves level with ten minutes to go as Stefan Savic headed home from a corner.

But the late drama was to come at the other end in Bilbao as Inigo Martinez powered home Ibai Gomez’s delivery.

