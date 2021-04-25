Atletico Madrid linked with shock move for Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta

Atletico Madrid are rumoured to be considering a surprise move for Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta this summer.

Los Rojiblancos are potentially in the market for defensive reinforcements ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season with current right back options Kieran Trippier and Sime Vrsaljko out of contract in 2022 and Jose Gimenez linked with an exit.

According to reports from Gol Digital, Diego Simeone is monitoring Azpilicueta closely, with the Spanish international reduced to a squad role under Thomas Tuchel, despite remaining as Blues club captain.

Chelsea are also reportedly looking for defenders this summer, with German star Niklas Sule on Tuchel’s radar meaning Azpilicueta would likely be moved even further down the pecking order as a result.

Azpilicueta has 12 months left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge and the former Osasuna man could be available for around £12m, if Chelsea do opt to sell him after nine successful years at the club.