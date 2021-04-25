Antoine Griezmann: La Liga title chances are in our own hands

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann has insisted their chances of securing the La Liga title remain in their own hands.

Ronald Koeman’s side piled the pressure on rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid with a 2-1 win over Villarreal this weekend, with French striker Griezmann netting twice at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Los Rojiblancos followed that result up with a 2-1 defeat away at Athletic Bilbao to wrap up the weekend and Koeman’s side can now take the lead at the top if they win their game in hand at home to Granada in midweek action.

That change in fortune has tipped the balance for the Catalans and Griezmann is confident they can seize their chance.

“We all want to win La Liga. There are four teams that we fight with and we will try to win every game”, he told a post match interview with Marca.

“It will not be easy, but we have a group here ready to achieve it.

“Atletico are making an incredible league challenge and we are doing our best to be champions. We have it in our hands, we just need to win every game.”

Koeman’s side have already secured a Copa del Rey title this season and they now face a crucial end to the season including a home game against Atletico on May 8 in between games against Valencia and Levante.

Barcelona’s final two league games of 2020/21 are a home tie with Celta Vigo and a last day trip to Eibar.

Image via Getty Images