Zinedine Zidane: There is still a long way to go in the La Liga title race and we will fight on

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is refusing to give up on their La Liga title defence despite a damaging 0-0 draw at home to Real Betis.

Los Blancos struggled to make any impact on Manuel Pellegrini’s side in the Spanish capital as a demanding fixture pile up and an expanding injury list appearing to catching up with his side.

However, despite losing ground to both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in the end of season title run in, Zidane stated his players will not give up until the end.

“We lost two points, it is clear,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“Defensively we were very good, but offensively we lacked many things.

“We have to recover well. We have lost two points, but now we focus on Tuesday’s game (against Chelsea).

“There is a long way to go in La Liga and we are going to fight until the end.”

Following the visit of Chelsea in midweek, Los Blancos play host to Osasuna next weekend before the final four games of the season.

The final stretch of the campaign will be demanding for Zidane’s defending champions as they take on Sevilla, Granada, Athletic Bilbao and Villarreal but Barcelona and Atletico face each other on May 8 in Catalonia.