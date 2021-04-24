Watch: Erling Haaland scores another golazo

Erling Haaland’s name is one that’s been mentioned often in recent months, a state of affairs that doesn’t look like it’s going to change any time soon. The Norwegian marksman, linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid, showed serious power to score Borussia Dortmund’s second goal against Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Dortmund won the game 2-0, with Haaland scoring in the 12th minute as well as the golazo in the 68th. The result brings the German side within a point of fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt and a Champions League place, although they have a game more played. Wolfsburg, currently in third, are no mugs, either.

Haaland, alongside Kylian Mbappe, has dominated headlines this season. The 20-year-old has put in some scintillating performances in Europe this year, winning the attention of every elite club on the continent. Barcelona see him as the man to lead the club, alongside the likes of Pedri and Ansu Fati, in a post-Lionel Messi era. Madrid seem to be prioritising Mbappe, but are also credited with a serious interest.