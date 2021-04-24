Spanish football evening headlines: Mbappe’s future up in the air, Haaland scores another golazo, Elche beat Levante

Spanish football evening headlines for April 24th

Kylian Mbappe’s future up in the air

The Super League project would have given Real Madrid the tools to go and get Kylian Mbappe this summer, and Florentino Perez didn’t try to hide it according to Diario AS. Now that the project is in serious doubt, however, so too is Madrid’s pursuit of Mbappe.

Erling Haaland scores another golazo

Erling Haaland’s name is one that’s been mentioned often in recent months, a state of affairs that doesn’t look like it’s going to change any time soon. The Norwegian marksman, linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid, showed serious power to score Borussia Dortmund’s second goal against Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Elche beat Levante 1-0 at Estadio Martinez Valero

Elche secured what could be a huge victory in their battle to avoid the drop on Saturday afternoon, beating Levante 1-0 in La Liga at Estadio Martinez Valero. Lucas Boye’s 32nd minute strike secured the win to lift Elche out of the relegation zone at Alaves’ expense.

