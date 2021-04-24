Ronald Koeman confident of remaining as Barcelona manager in 2021/22

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has confirmed he has no intention of leaving the club this summer despite speculation over his future.

The Dutch coach has got the Catalan giants back on track in 2021 with an impressive run of form dragging them back into the La Liga title race alongside Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

He has already secured his first title in the job with a 4-0 Copa del Rey final win over Athletic Bilbao this month and he wants to at least see out his current contract which ends in July 2022.

“The president has always shown me his support and trust and until I say otherwise, I see myself as a coach for next season,” he told a pre match press conference with Marca.

“I have a contract. but if the club do not want me, then we have to talk.”

La Blaugrana have the option to open extension talks with the former Netherlands boss this summer after he signed a two-year deal less than 12 months ago.

His side head to San Mames this weekend as they aim to close the gap on their title rivals and the Catalans still have a game in hand over both Real Madrid and Atletico in the end of season run in.