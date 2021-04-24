Real Madrid suffer La Liga title blow with 0-0 Real Betis draw

Real Madrid‘s La Liga title defence chances have been dealt a major blow as they slipped to a 0-0 draw at home to Real Betis.

Zinedine Zidane‘s side are now two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, who face Athletic Bilbao tomorrow, with Barcelona five points behind, but with two games in hand.

Los Blancos struggled to create much against Manuel Pellegrini’s organised visitors in the Spanish capital as Claudio Bravo kept out Karim Benzema‘s snapshot as the first half’s only chance.

Both sides did step it up a gear after the restart as Rodrygo Goes‘ mishit cross was tipped onto the bar by Bravo before Real Betis had two fantastic late chances to win it.

Thibaut Courtois was called into emergency action to deny Guido Rodriguez and Borja Iglesias as Zidane’s side chased a breakthrough.

Borja Iglesias denied one on one against Thibaut Courtois! 😮 An important stop from the Real Madrid keeper 🖐 pic.twitter.com/5HvWH6sHkg — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) April 24, 2021

Real Madrid play host to Chelsea in their Champions League semi-final in midweek before a home game against Osasuna in league action next weekend, however, they need their title rivals to drop points in the next 24 hours.

