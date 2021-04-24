Progress made in Barcelona’s pursuit of Eric Garcia

Barcelona and Eric Garcia have been continuing their negotiations with the idea of arriving at a solution that will enable the Catalan club to re-sign the current Manchester City man, according to Mundo Deportivo. The last discussion took place on Thursday, with positions coming closer together. Both parties are optimistic the deal will be done and the player will get his move.

The situation has been complicated lately as Garcia had reached an agreement with the previous team leading Barcelona only for the deal to fall through in both the summer and the winter, as there was no quorum amongst the candidates for the club’s presidency during the latter’s window.

Joan Laporta, upon his election, told Garcia and his agent, Ivan de la Pena, that give the economic trouble the club were going through they’d have to reduce the offer they had made, apparently almost cutting it in half, something that didn’t sit too well with the player.

Garcia argued that he had foregone other offers for Barcelona, and that the club should keep its word. Barcelona’s argument is that they can re-jig the deal by increasing the incentives in his contract, and a deal seems to finally be close.