Ousmane Dembele returns to Barcelona squad for Villarreal tie

Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele has offered Ronald Koeman a major fitness boost after being passed fit to join the squad for their vital trip to Villarreal tomorrow.

The French international missed the impressive 5-2 midweek La Liga win over Getafe with a minor muscle injury but he has now recovered in time to travel to face Unai Emery’s Europa League chasers at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Reserve goal keeper Neto is also finally back in the La Bluagrana squad after a long lay off, with defensive pair Oscar Mingueza and Gerard Pique both shaking off injuries to be included, but Bosnian international Miralem Pjanic misses out as per reports rom Marca.

Barcelona will be aiming to keep themselves in a strong position in the La Liga title race, with arch rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid also in action this weekend.

POSSIBLE BARCELONA STARTING XI V VILLARREAL

Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Messi, Dembele, Moriba