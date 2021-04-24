Leonardo: Kylian Mbappe’s PSG future is still undecided

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has confirmed there has been no final decision on the future of star man Kylian Mbappe.

The French international enters into the final 12 months of his current contract at the Parc des Princes this summer with no progress on an extension at this stage.

However, despite the ongoing speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid, if he does not agree a new contract, Leonardo has dismissed those suggestions as rumours.

“He still has a year of his contract, so it is not the end,” he told an interview with Canal+, reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“The moment to make a decision will come, but today it is not important.

“We are optimistic and we have no reason not to be, because of what we have done.”

The former Brazilian international stated he was not interested in speculation over whether or not they would open talks with Real Madrid with Mauricio Pochettino‘s side focusing on their crunch end of season run in.

Pochettino’s side have regained the lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table, with four games to go in the 2020/21 season, and the Parisians are already through to the French Cup and Champions League semi finals.