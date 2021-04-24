Key Atletico Madrid trio return for Athletic Bilbao trip

Atletico Madrid have been handed a vital fitness boost ahead of tomorrow’s key trip with Luis Suarez, Joao Felix and Thomas Lemar all back in action.

All three have missed Los Rojiblancos last two games in domestic action including back to back wins over Eibar and Huesca but their return to fitness is big news for Diego Simeone as per reports from Marca.

Atletico are leading the way in the La Liga title race with a three point lead over Real Madrid in second place and five points over Barcelona, but Ronald Koeman‘s side have a game in hand over the pair.

📋 Descubre aquí los futbolistas que conforman la lista de @Simeone para el #AthleticAtleti 👇 🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/a67AEyAq4P — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) April 24, 2021

Despite the positive news of important returns in attack, Uruguayan international Jose Gimenez misses the trip to the Basque Country after incurring a one game ban after picking up his fifth league booking of 2020/21 against Huesca.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V ATHLETIC BILBAO

Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Hermoso, Lodi; Koke, Niguez; Llorente, Felix, Carrasco, Suarez