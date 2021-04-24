Elche beat Levante 1-0 at Estadio Martinez Valero

Elche secured what could be a huge victory in their battle to avoid the drop on Saturday afternoon, beating Levante 1-0 in La Liga at Estadio Martinez Valero. Lucas Boye’s 32nd minute strike secured the win to lift Elche out of the relegation zone.

Elche now sit 16th heading into the final five games of the season. They’re level on points with 17th-placed Alaves, one clear of 18th-placed Real Valladolid, three clear of 19th-placed Huesca and seven clear of rock-bottom Eibar. Levante, after three consecutive defeats, are in 12th, level on points with eleventh-placed Celta Vigo and tenth-placed Athletic Bilbao.

Elche host league leaders Atletico Madrid next before a trip to face Real Sociedad. They then host Alaves, in what promises to be a massive game, before travelling to Cadiz. They end the season at home against Athletic. Levante face a double-header away from home, first going to Celta and then Alaves. They then host Barcelona before going to Getafe, closing out the season against Cadiz at home.