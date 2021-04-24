Dani Carvajal bemoans Real Madrid’s lack of hunger in Real Betis draw

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal believes his side lacked hunger in their disappointing 0-0 La Liga draw with Real Betis.

A single point in the Spanish capital means Zinedine Zidane‘s side face an anxious wait this weekend as Atletico Madrid aim to extend their lead at the top of the table and Barcelona push to overhaul the defending champions.

The hosts struggled to create any chances against their organised visitors with keeper Thibaut Courtois making two vital late saves to preserve a point in Madrid.

“In the final third we were not fine, we lacked that hunger to go for balls we could get,” he told a post match interview with Diario AS.

“It is a result that takes us away from the leadership. But there are five games left, and we can add the 15 points that remain and then we see if we are champions.

“But I want to send a message of optimism, let’s go for the 15 points that remain.

“Tonight was an opportunity to become leaders overnight and we have not taken advantage of it.

“An important and necessary opportunity has slipped away, but we will fight it to the end.”

Real Madrid take a break from domestic action in midweek as they host Chelsea in the Champions League before Osasuna head to the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano next weekend.

However, by that point, both Atletico and Barcelona will have caught up on their outstanding games, with one and two matches in hand respectively.

Diego Simeone‘s league leaders travel to Athletic Bilbao tomorrow night before La Blaugrana head to Villarreal hours beforehand and then host Granada in midweek La Liga action.

Images via Getty Images