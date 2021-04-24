Barcelona set to offer Lionel Messi a three-year contract extension

Barcelona are prepared to offer skipper Lionel Messi a three year contract extension this summer according to reports from ESPN.

Messi’s current deal at the Camp Nou expires at the end of the current campaign with the talismanic Argentinian international previously confirming he wants to wait until the summer to decide his future at the club.

New club president Joan Laporta has claimed he is confident of keeping the 33-year old in Catalonia, however, any new deal will include a wage cut for the six time Ballon d’Or winner.

The new contract will be structured across three seasons, to offer a wider financial pay out, with La Blaugrana unable to match his current €75m annual salary.

The length of the deal and the salary reduction are likely to be the key negotiating points when talks begin with Messi rumoured to be preferring a rolling 12-month contract after he turns 34 in June.