Barcelona see Ansu Fati as being capable of leading the club post-Lionel Messi

Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo, are clear that, alongside the need to bring in fresh blood this summer transfer window, of key importance to the club is retaining the services of the phenomenally talented 18-year-old Ansu Fati.

Erling Haaland is Barcelona’s target, but the club are cogniscent of the fact that Ansu has what it takes to be the symbol of the Blaugrana post-Lionel Messi.

To safeguard this, Mateu Alemany and Roman Planes are looking to extend Ansu’s current deal, which runs until 2022 and has a release clause of €400m. Due to arguments over the validity of a two-year extension, the plan is to extend Ansu’s deal until 2026.

The economic crisis has meant that Barcelona are lowering their wage bill, but Ansu won’t be affected with a salary reduction. Sources within the Catalan club see him as being in the class of Kylian Mbappe, in his versatility and his potential. They’re looking forward to him returning from his injury-enforced absence.