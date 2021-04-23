Villarreal eye former Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu

La Liga side Villarreal could make a shock summer swoop for ex Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu.

The Yellow Submarine are likely to be in the market for possible transfer reinforcements ahead of the 2021/22 campaign with Unai Emery’s side potentially in line for another season of European football at the club.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Emery is eyeing a move for the Spanish international, despite the 27-year old only joining Serie A side Udinese on a permanent deal in January.

However, he has failed to nail down a regular starting place with Luca Gotti’s side and he could potentially be open to a return to Spanish football, if Villarreal are willing to pay an asking price in the region of €10m for him.

The report also states veteran defender Jaume Costa will leave the club when his contract expires in June after spending 11 seasons at the Estadio de la Ceramica.