Spanish football morning headlines: Messi’s strategy, UEFA divided on sanctions, Koeman gives Mingueza wake-up call

Spanish football morning headlines for April 23rd

Lionel Messi’s strategy: See, hear and play

Jorge Messi returned to Barcelona from Argentina last week, a moment that hints at a meeting between Joan Laporta and the father and representative of Lionel Messi. The process, however, won’t be carried out imminently according to Marca. Barcelona are waiting for an audit to be completed before they know exactly what they can offer Messi.

UEFA divided on whether to sanction Real Madrid and Juventus

Real Madrid and Juventus are not yet exempt from a UEFA sanction according to Diario AS. Legally, it seems unfeasible that the former will be expelled from this season’s Champions League, but it’s possible they could be forbidden from competing next season. Such a move would collide with a ruling laid down by a Madrid court, who mandate that the clubs involved in the Super League can’t be disciplined.

Oscar Mingueza given wake-up call by Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman’s never been afraid to speak his mind, note Mundo Deportivo. Ever since he returned to Barcelona this past summer as coach, he’s spoken directly and disregarded political correctness. The latest recipient of his blunt honesty was Oscar Mingueza, whom he suddenly replaced during Barcelona’s win over Getafe as a wake-up call.

