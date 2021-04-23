Premier League sides to rival Barcelona for Norwich City star Max Aarons

Three Premier League sides have joined the growing list of club rumoured to be tracking Norwich City defender Max Aarons.

The England U21 international sparked a flurry of transfer activity last summer after an eye catching campaign in the English top flight despite the Canaries relegation back to the Championship.

However, he opted to remain at the club, despite interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich, with Daniel Farke’s side now sealing an immediate return back to the Premier League for 2021/22.

According to reports from The Independent, the Catalan giants are still interested in the 21-year old, but domestic rivals Tottenham, West Ham and Manchester City are also tracking him.

A new right back is not thought to be a main priority for Ronald Koeman this summer with Sergino Dest impressing on his debut season in Spain and Oscar Mingueza providing a versatile back up option.

If Barcelona, or the resting of the chasing pack do opt to make a move, Farke and Norwich are likely to demand in the region of £30m for their star man.