Ousmane Dembele offers fitness boost ahead of Villarreal clash

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele could return for their weekend La Liga trip to Villarreal after a rapid recovery from injury.

The French international missed La Blaugrana’s midweek 5-2 win at home to Getafe due to a muscle injury but he is expected to return to face Unai Emery’s side.

According to reports from Marca, the former Borussia Dortmund forward took part in a full training session earlier today and Ronald Koeman will include him the travelling squad.

Back up goal keeper Neto is also edging closer to a comeback but the Brazilian is set to miss out against the Yellow Submarine with Inaki Pena continuing as Marc Ter Stegen‘s deputy.

Veteran centre back Gerard Pique could be rested for this game after coming off at half time against Getafe, with Ronald Araujo in line to replace him in the starting XI.

POSSIBLE BARCELONA STARTING XI V VILLARREAL

Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Messi, Dembele, Moriba