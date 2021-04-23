Oscar Mingueza given wake-up call by Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman’s never been afraid to speak his mind, note Mundo Deportivo. Ever since he returned to Barcelona this past summer as coach, he’s spoken directly and disregarded political correctness. The latest recipient of his blunt honesty was Oscar Mingueza, whom he suddenly replaced during Barcelona’s win over Getafe as a wake-up call.

Koeman was angered when Mingueza, with the score at 3-2, joined an attack. The Dutchman would have preferred that the Catalan defender retained his place in the three to keep the shape of the team, noting that it’s something that he simply has to learn.

Koeman also had critical words for two of his other great discoveries this season, Pedri and Ronald Araujo. The point he’s trying to underline is that, with seven games to go and the title race so tight, there’s no room for error.

Koeman has done so throughout the season, speaking bluntly to Luis Suarez before selling him to Atletico Madrid, to Riqui Puig when the media clamoured for his inclusion, as well as to Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann when he felt they were performing at below capacity. It’s all part of Koeman’s plan to raise standards around the Camp Nou and restore the club to the elite of the elite.