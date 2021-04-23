Lionel Messi keen to play with Neymar and Sergio Aguero next season

Jorge Messi returned to Barcelona from Argentina last week, a moment that hints at a meeting between Joan Laporta and the father and representative of Lionel Messi. The process, however, won’t be carried out imminently according to Marca. Barcelona are waiting for an audit to be completed before they know exactly what they can offer Messi.

Messi wants to focus on football. After winning the Copa del Rey at the expense of Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona are going for La Liga and the double, something historic given the position the Blaugrana were in at the beginning of the season. Messi’s in no rush. He sat down with Laporta for a meal to listen to his president’s proposals, understanding his desire to retain his services but maintaining he’s not made any decision yet.

Laporta has credibility with the Argentine, but he’s been told many lies by the club and wants to see what concrete action Laporta takes. Messi wants to be reunited with Neymar, but is aware it’s a complicated operation given the obstacles Paris Saint-Germain are setting up to completing it. He also wants to see what happens with Sergio Aguero. The pair are old friends, and Messi would like to play alongside him next season.