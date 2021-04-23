Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic ruled out of Real Madrid clash

Former Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic will miss out on a reunion with his former club next week due to injury.

The Chelsea star has missed the Blues last three games due to thigh problem as Thomas Tuchel’s side secured vital wins over Porto and Manchester City in Champions League and FA Cup action respectively.

However, despite initial optimism he would be fit for the semi-final first leg in Madrid on April 27, Tuchel has now confirmed the Croatian star will miss out.

“Mateo Kovacic is still out, but the rest are available (for this weekend against West Ham),” as per reports from Diario AS.

“I think we can hope he will make the game against Fulham, between the two games against Madrid, but that is not certain.

“For him to play against Madrid I do not think it is possible, but Fulham is a realistic goal for him.”

Chelsea face a demanding end of season run in as Tuchel looks to secure a major trophy inside his first six months at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues take on Chelsea either side of games against Los Blancos as they look to close in on a Top Four spot in the Premier League.

They take on City, Arsenal and Leicester City in league action before facing the Foxes again in the FA Cup final on May 15.