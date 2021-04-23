Ajax name their price for Atletico Madrid target Nicolas Tagliafico

Dutch giants Ajax have reportedly named their price for defender Nicolas Tagliafico ahead of an expected summer scramble for his signature.

The Argentinian international has established himself as one of the most consistent performers in the Dutch Eredivisie in recent seasons with a host of clubs interested in the 28-year old.

According to reports from Diario AS. Atletico Madrid are still one of the big names interested in a move for him, with Ajax set to demand a minimum of €15m to consider a sale.

However, Diego Simeone‘s side are not the only club in line to make an offer if Ajax are open to selling him with Premier League duo Leeds United and Manchester City rumoured to be tracking him.

Simeone is likely to be in the market for another left back option ahead of the 2021/22 campaign with Mario Hermoso pressed into emergency cover for Renan Lodi at times this season.