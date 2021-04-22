Spanish football morning headlines: Florentino underlines need for dramatic change, Champions League preparing retaliation, Barcelona and Madrid could earn €600m by winning Super League

Spanish football morning headlines for April 22nd

Florentino Perez underlines need for dramatic change to save football

Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid and the Super League, acknowledged on El Larguero last night in comments carried by Marca that he’s “sad and disappointed” by all the events that have happened since the announcement of the new competition and regretted the “aggression, threats and insults” received by the 12 founding clubs whose sole intention, according to him, was to “save football”.

Champions League preparing to retaliate against rebel clubs

The threat of flight and subsequent repentance of ten of the 12 founding clubs of the Super League could have consequences for them according to Diario AS. It’s already been clarified from a disciplinary standpoint that it’s not legal to eliminate them from this season’s Champions League, but there can still be retaliation for the chaos they’ve sown these past few days. Aleksander Ceferin, the president of UEFA, has said that is plan is to reach out to each club who decide to “return to the fold”.

Barcelona and Real Madrid could earn €600m if they won the Super League

Joan Laporta, favourite to win the Barcelona presidency from the moment he began his campaign, always maintained that there was options that could be taken by the club that could compensate for Camp Nou being closed to the public, something that cost Barcelona around €300m this year according to Mundo Deportivo. “There are business lines that can be exploited much more than what has been done so far,” he said in December.

